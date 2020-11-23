Left Menu
59.67% voter turnout till 5 pm in Rajasthan panchayat polls

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 19:20 IST
Around 60 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the first phase of Rajasthan panchayat elections on Monday. The polling began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 10,131 polling booths. According to a spokesperson of the state election commission, 59.67 per cent of 72.38 lakh voters voted till 5 pm in the elections to 65 panchayat samitis and zila parishads across 21 districts of the state.

The elections in the first phase are being held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur. Nearly 25,000 EVMs are being used in the first phase, while more than 50,000 employees have been deployed in the election.

The polling for second, third and fourth phases will be held on November 27, December 1 and December 5, respectively. The counting for all four phases of elections will be held on December 8.

