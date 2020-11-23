Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 Punjab pharmacy colleges' affiliation to be cancelled over mass copying

Directions have also been issued to charge sheet Government Polytechnic College, Bareta, principal Navneet Walia and section officer Anil Kumar, according to an official statement. Technical Education Principal Secretary Anurag Verma said it was found that answer copies of all the students of the offline examination matched word-to-word and some online solved papers also matched to some extent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 23:18 IST
7 Punjab pharmacy colleges' affiliation to be cancelled over mass copying
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Technical Education and Industrial Training Department said on Monday it would cancel affiliations of seven pharmacy colleges in Punjab after finding mass copying in the exams that took place in the last two months. Directions have also been issued to charge sheet Government Polytechnic College, Bareta, principal Navneet Walia and section officer Anil Kumar, according to an official statement.

Technical Education Principal Secretary Anurag Verma said it was found that answer copies of all the students of the offline examination matched word-to-word and some online solved papers also matched to some extent. He said students opted to answer the same questions during their final year exam. Detailed reports were sought from the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training secretary and principal of the Government Polytechnic College (Girls), Patiala, where the answer sheets of these seven colleges in Sangrur district were sent for evaluation.

Verma said both the reports clearly mentioned mass copying was done in seven pharmacy colleges during examinations held in September and October. "Due process has been initiated to cancel the affiliation of the colleges concerned," he said.

The institutions are: Vinayaka College of Pharmacy, Vidya Sagar Paramedical College, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Pharmacy, Lord Krishna College of Pharmacy, and Krishna College of Pharmacy -- all in Lehragaga. The two others are Aryabhatta College of Pharmacy; Modern College of Pharmacy in Sangrur city. Show-cause notices will be issued to these colleges within a week for cancellation of their affiliation. The examinations of these colleges will also be cancelled and directions have been issued to conduct re-examinations, Verma said.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Atlantic bubble disintegrates as COVID-19 cases rise

The bubble pact between Canadas four Atlantic provinces has disintegrated in the face of rising COVID-19 cases across the country, as premiers in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador announced quarantine requirements for all t...

Odisha changes norms for merger of schools in KBK region

The Odisha government on Monday informed the Assembly that the primary and upper primary schools having less than 15 students, and not 20 as decided earlier, will be identified for closure or merger in scheduled areas and also in the backwa...

BoE suspects November policy decision was leaked to Sun newspaper

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that he suspected the central banks most recent policy decision on Nov. 5 was leaked to the Sun, and that the newspapers report was not simply speculation presented as fact. Hours before...

Barcelona bars spring back to life after five-week coronavirus closure

Bustling waiters and the smell of coffee returned to Barcelonas pavements on Monday as bars and restaurants in the Spanish region of Catalonia reopened in a phased easing of coronavirus restrictions. Suppliers rolled in carts with groceries...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020