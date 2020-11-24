Left Menu
Project Management Institute South Asia Launches Game-A-Thon, a Project Management Game Design Contest for Students

The contest is hosted in association with TechGig™ and GitHub® platforms Mumbai, 24th November 2020 PMI South Asia has launched the Project Management Game-A-Thon, a one of a kind contest for college and university students.In association with TechGig professional networking service and GitHub collaborative website, this unique contest challenges participants to design a project management-themed digital game on a topic or scenario of their choice.

The contest is hosted in association with TechGig™ and GitHub® platforms Mumbai, 24th November 2020 PMI South Asia has launched the Project Management Game-A-Thon, a one of a kind contest for college and university students.In association with TechGig professional networking service and GitHub collaborative website, this unique contest challenges participants to design a project management-themed digital game on a topic or scenario of their choice. The Project Management Game-A-Thon offers a perfect kick-off for all students in their project management journey, helping them understand the fundamentals of project management in a fun, interactive, and engaging way. Through this contest, participants canstrategically build a storyline, develop gameplay, identify guidelines, and createscoring methods and difficulty levels. Registration for Project Management Game-A-Thonis open between 16 November and 15 December 2020, and is open to all eligible college and university students in India.

The Project Management Game-A-Thon comprises three levels: • Level 1 –The first level will be amultiple-choicequiz starting on 1 December 2020 and ending on 15 December 2020. The participants who clear the minimum cut-off score move to Level 2. • Level 2 – This roundis the idea submission phase which starts on 1 December 2020 and ends on 31 December 2020. The winner for this will be announced on 5 January 2021.

• Level 3 – In the last leg of the Project Management Game-A-Thon, participants will design a game prototype. This phase begins 6 January 2021 and closes on 26 January 2021. The final presentation and announcement of results will be on 30 January 2021. Dr. Srini Srinivasan, Regional Managing Director, PMI South Asia said of the launch, "The Project Management Game-A-Thonis designed to introduce students to the concepts of project management in a fun and interactive manner. The goal is to demystify the project management discipline through gamification, using a crowd sourcing platform for generating ideas from students and for students." "Participants also get access to free resources from PMI on the fundamentals of project management; in addition, they have an opportunity to earn badges and gain access to free developer tools," Srinivasan continued. "It's crucial to remember that project management is a life skill – and learners of all ages can benefit from strengthening their skills in planning, communicating, problem solving, budgeting, leading teams, managing risks, innovating and executing. In The Project Economy, these are skills that any student will find essential no matter which profession or career they choose, as the workplace increasingly delivers value and organizes work around projects." The Project Management Game-A-Thon aims to target college students in India studying in any discipline such as Humanities, Science, Engineering, Business Management, Commerce, Design etc., but not restricted to these streams in undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. Participants of this Game-A-Thon will get access to free developer tools from GitHub and learning content from PMI.They will also be given discounts if they apply forthe Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM®) certification—a PMI introductory professional certification in project management. Finalists get an opportunity to be featured in PMI's publications, website, and social media, and the three winning teams will be awarded prize money amounting to INR. 3 lakhs. More details on the contest are available on: https://www.techgig.com/hackathon/pmigameathon2020 About Project Management Institute (PMI) Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research, we work to prepare more than three million professionals around the world for The Project Economy: the coming economy in which work, and individuals, are organized around projects, products, programs and value streams. Now 50 years in the making, we work in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com® interactive website creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org.in, https://www.linkedin.com/school/project-management-institute-india, and on Twitter @PMInstitute

