Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad - report

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST
Iran has exchanged jailed British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert with three Iranians jailed abroad, a website affiliated to Iran's state TV reported on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

"An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," the Young Journalist Club news website said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

