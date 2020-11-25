Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad - report

Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad - reportReuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:08 IST
Iran has exchanged jailed British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert with three Iranians jailed abroad, a website affiliated to Iran's state TV reported on its Twitter account on Wednesday.
"An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," the Young Journalist Club news website said. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)
