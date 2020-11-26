Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu urges students to leverage technology to create opportunities out of COVID-19 pandemic

"We have to learn lessons from this pandemic, and experts need to come up with solutions to meet such threats in the future," he added, addressing the 13th e-convocation of ICFAI University, Sikkim, via video-conferencing. The vice president asked universities and educators to re-evaluate the education system to make it more value-based, holistic and complete, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:47 IST
VP Naidu urges students to leverage technology to create opportunities out of COVID-19 pandemic

Urging students to leverage technology to create opportunities out of the COVID-19 pandemic instead of looking at it as a crisis, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said India is the best place right now to implement their business ideas. Naidu also asked universities to prepare students to effectively deal with real-world challenges as he cited the example of the pandemic that caught all countries off-guard and unprepared.

"For those of you seeking to become job creators, there cannot be a better place to implement your business ideas than India right now," Naidu said. "We have to learn lessons from this pandemic, and experts need to come up with solutions to meet such threats in the future," he added, addressing the 13th e-convocation of ICFAI University, Sikkim, via video-conferencing.

The vice president asked universities and educators to re-evaluate the education system to make it more value-based, holistic and complete, an official statement said. He asked educators to take inspiration from the holistic Vedic education and understand the vision behind New Education Policy.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, Naidu said education without values is no education at all. "Educational institutions and universities are expected to produce well-rounded and compassionate human beings and not mere degree holders," he said, and rued often this aspect gets ignored in the race for pay cheques.

Citing the example of climate change, Naidu said the holistic solution to combat this challenge should include a value-based education that respects nature. He stressed on the need to equip engineers and technologists to create new defences and come up with innovative outside-the-box solutions to meet the challenges posed by extreme weather events. No human intervention can totally withstand nature's fury but we have to minimise its impact, he said.

Highlighting that values had always been emphasised in the ancient systems, the vice president said Vedas and Upanishads mandate our duties towards self, family, society and nature. "We were taught to live in harmony with nature," he emphasised.

Stressing on the importance of nature and culture in one's life, the vice president asked students to learn from nature and follow the values enshrined in India's ancient culture. Appreciating the gurukul system, Naidu said, "Education was complete in all respects in ancient times, and this is what gave us our title of 'Vishwa Guru' at that time." He said the New Education Policy also envisages these ideals and aims at making India a "Vishwa guru" once again.

Underlining the paradigm shift envisaged in the New Education Policy, the vice president said it tries to do away with a segregated approach to education and replaces it with an integrated approach. Describing the NEP as a "much needed reform", he lauded it for its focus on multi-disciplinary method and efforts to reorient the research and the regulatory systems.

Stating that value-based education with proper synergy with technology was the need of the hour, Naidu said the country needs professionals who are not only well-versed with the latest technology, but are also empathetic and understanding. He stressed that education founded in life values can ensure a long and prosperous career as people with such values will have high emotional intelligence and resilience to fight the adversities in life.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

The visiting Indian cricket team on Thursday checked into a new hotel here, entering a bio-secure bubble after completing a 14-day soft quarantine on the outskirts of the city. Indias much-anticipated tour of Australia begins on Friday with...

U'khand: No holy dip in Ganga on Kartik Purnima due to COVID-19

People will not be allowed to take a holy dip in the Ganga river here on the occasion of Kartik Purnima on November 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration said on Thursday. Lakhs of devotees from different parts of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020