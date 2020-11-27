Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia
Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.PTI | Canberra | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST
Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering. The British-Australian academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges. She was released in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.(AP) RUP RUP
- READ MORE ON:
- Kylie Moore-Gilbert
- Moore-Gilbert
- Iranians
- Iranian
- British
- Australian
- Marise Payne
- Gilbert
ALSO READ
4 Iranians, part of con gang, arrested in Thiruvananthapuram: Police
Odd News Roundup: Two tonnes of cocaine worth $250 million seized in British Virgin Islands; Brazil artist paints masks for those who want to show their face and more
Iran considering total lockdown in Tehran - Iranian media
Report: Gunmen kill 3 Iranian guards near Turkish border
British PM Johnson self-isolating after COVID-19 contact