Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 13:55 IST
Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering. The British-Australian academic from Melbourne University was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges. She was released in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.(AP) RUP RUP

