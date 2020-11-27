Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discover the Joy of Giving with Jacqueline Way on Moonshot Conversations

Her indomitable spirit in making people aware of the positive global impact that every small action can bring has been admired worldwide. Exploring the several benefits of developing and nurturing habits of giving, Agnelorajesh and Lina shared the idea of a “Share Box” where every family member can store unused yet useful items that will be donated to the ones who need them.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:55 IST
Discover the Joy of Giving with Jacqueline Way on Moonshot Conversations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Over the past two weeks, Lina Ashar and AgnelorajeshAthaide have explored several benefits of giving and contribution on their live show - Moonshot Conversations powered by Korroboree. Keeping in tune with the joy of giving, they are thrilled to host Jacqueline Way, Founder of 365give this Sunday the 29th of November at 5:00 PM. She will share her inspiring story of creating a habit of giving and kindness every day. Jacqueline is a philanthropist and a motivational speaker - one of the top 100 most-watched Ted Talk speakers. She is a light-bearer of happiness and with her son Nic, she founded 365give - "Change the World 1 Give, 1 Day at a Time". Her indomitable spirit in making people aware of the positive global impact that every small action can bring has been admired worldwide.

Exploring the several benefits of developing and nurturing habits of giving, Agnelorajesh and Lina shared the idea of a “Share Box” where every family member can store unused yet useful items that will be donated to the ones who need them. Moonshot Conversations powered by Korroboree was started to spread self-awareness, enabling individuals to maximize their potential and in turn discover their best versions. The initial aim was to collaborate with parents and students to help them build a strong foundation right from the beginning. However, each Sunday live episode of Moonshot Conversation on Facebook Live with Lina and Agnelorajesh has been so much more than just solidifying the foundation. From exploring the science of motivation to understanding the power of habits, Moonshot Conversations has 23 live episodes with more than 14M views! Several episodes have been graced by the presence of global thought leaders like Hector Garcia, Andrew Newman, Layla El Khadri, Simone Singh, Raageshwari Loomba, Drums Sivamani, Runa Rizvi and Ani ChoyingDrolma. Watch the live Moonshot Conversation on - www.facebook.com/MoonShotConversations About Mr. AgnelorajeshAthaide Agnelorajesh Athaide is an educationist, author, first-generation serial and social entrepreneur, a keen player in the e-commerce sector and a business investor. He is also the Founder & Chairman of St. Angelos Computers Ltd. and St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and Co-founder of the Business Opportunities Club - a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME’s and MSME’s scale up to the next level. As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and the will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable inspirational speaker and a business strategist and investor, helping next-generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals.

About Ms. Jacqueline Way Jacqueline Way is a philanthropist and a motivational speaker. But what makes her truly an inspiration for the world is her zeal to spread happiness through little acts every day. She is the founder of 365give, a charitable organization that touches people’s hearts and souls inspiring them to donate and indulge in the act of giving. Her belief system is strongly rooted in the vision of 365care - creating lasting positive change globally through daily giving. As one of the most viewed Top 100 Ted Talk speakers, Jacqueline continues her journey to help people worldwide resonate with her ideas of giving and change the world into a happier place. About Ms. Lina Ashar Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar. She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is trusted by parents, an inspiration to those that work with her and loved by the children she works with. Lina’s spirit was dampened by the schooling system that killed the creativity, individuality and the soul of children and saw potential as finite rather than infinite. This longing to see children as creative, to honour their individuality and nurture their potential was the seed. She joined hands with a dear friend and Korroboree was born. Image: Personal Benefits of Giving with Jacqueline Way on Moonshot Conversations.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China to charge 12 from Hong Kong caught fleeing by boat

Chinese authorities said on Friday they were set to charge 12 people from Hong Kong with border violations after they were detained in China more than three months ago while trying to flee from the city by speedboat.The 12, who had all face...

BSF-BGB IG level meeting focuses on prevention of border crimes

Border Security Force BSF and Bangladesh Border Guards BGB on Friday agreed to initiate pre-emptive measures to ensure peace along the international border and prevent border crimes, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said. A host o...

Demolition at Kangana's bungalow illegal, smacks of malice: HC

The Bombay High Court on Friday held that demolition carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC at actor Kangana Ranauts bungalow here was illegal and smacked of malicious intent. The court appointed an assessor to evaluate t...

Nitish Kumar erupts in anger in Bihar assembly

The Bihar assembly Friday plunged into turmoil following an uncharacteristically angry outburst by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after having stoically listened to barbs and allegations by opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar, who is known...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020