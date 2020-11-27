Jammu university gets Guru Nanak chair

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated Guru Nanak Chair and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) foundation building at the University of Jammu for students' overall development.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated Guru Nanak Chair and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) foundation building at the University of Jammu for students' overall development. Sinha said the establishment of chairs for Gojri and Pahari languages is in the offing to promote and encourage the regional languages of J&K.

"Recently, when Parliament of India passed the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, on the request of the union territory, the Government of India also agreed to the fact that efforts must be made towards promotion and development of the Punjabi language in J&K and today's occasion is a major step towards this direction," the LG said. He elaborated on the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Devji which are still guiding the society at large. The Lt Governor emphasised that the establishment of Guru Nanak Chair will help in the development of inner and outer personalities of the students.

"The perfect balance between inner and outer world is the most important aspect and a lifetime opportunity for the students. The teachings of the Guru Nanak Devji have always directed the people towards the path of God, who is just like a sea, what seems to be many like the waves," Sinha said..

