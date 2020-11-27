Left Menu
Court grants custody parole to Jamia student Tanha to appear in exam

A Delhi court has granted three day custody parole to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year, to appear in examination due in December.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has granted three day custody parole to Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year, to appear in examination due in December. The parole was granted to Tanha for December 4, 5 and 7 to appear in compartment/ supplementary exams of BA Persian (Hons).

The court also directed the Jail Superintendent to provide necessary assistance in terms of the teaching material for the examinations of the accused. The court said that clearing the exams was necessary for Tanha to pursue MA in Persian, and that leniency must be shown to the accused by allowing him to appear for the said exams.

"Thus, in the present facts of the case, the court deems it fit to allow the accused on custody parole for appearing in the said examination. "Accordingly, custody parole is granted to the accused Asif Iqbal Tanha on December 4, 5 and 7, as per rule," the judge said. Tanha was arrested on May 19 in the case for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the riots.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and itsprotesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured..

