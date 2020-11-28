Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shamli college closed after 4 staff members test COVID positive

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:18 IST
Shamli college closed after 4 staff members test COVID positive
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Three teachers and a clerk of the National Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district tested positive for the coronavirus, following which the institution has been closed for four days, officials said on Saturday

There were 17 new infections and 16 recoveries in the district on Friday evening, taking the tally to 3,162, including 20 active cases, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said

The college in Kandhla town has been closed for four days by the management for sanitisation, according to principal Sushil Kumar.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: SC seeks implementation of guidelines by Centre, states on Anganwadis

The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to file a detailed affidavit on the steps taken to implement the guidelines issued on the operation of Anganwadi services in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justi...

Rugby-All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.The All Blacks scored five tries to earn a...

Doval participates in trilateral maritime meeting in Lanka

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday took part in the high-level trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives which was held here after a gap of six years. Sri Lanka is hosting the fourth trilateral meeti...

Odisha, Jamshedpur eye first win of ISL season 7

Their campaigns off to disappointing starts, both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC would be keen to register their first victory of the season when they take on each other in their second Indian Super League match here on Sunday. While Odisha FC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020