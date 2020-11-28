Shamli college closed after 4 staff members test COVID positive

Three teachers and a clerk of the National Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district tested positive for the coronavirus, following which the institution has been closed for four days, officials said on Saturday

There were 17 new infections and 16 recoveries in the district on Friday evening, taking the tally to 3,162, including 20 active cases, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said

The college in Kandhla town has been closed for four days by the management for sanitisation, according to principal Sushil Kumar.