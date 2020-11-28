‘No Kartik Purnima mela this year in Bahraich’

The Karthik Purnima Mela, held annually here on the Saryu riverbank, will not be held this year because of the corona pandemic. Swarg Dham Seva Samiti, which has been organising the annual mela at the Trimuhani Ghat for the past several decades, has decided against holding the fair this year as it is not possible to follow all anti-Covid guidelines strictly.

Ashok Matanheliya, the Samiti president, on Saturday said given the government directives on anti-Covid protocol during public programmes, it has been decided not to hold the mela this year as it is not possible to implement them amid the heavy rush of devotees. City’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jaiprakash said the Samiti has also written a letter t the city administration, apprising it of the decision against holding the fair.

However, arrangements have been made for the devotees to take a holy dip in the Saryu, maintaining social distancing and anti-COVID protocol, he said, adding those who want to do Puja as per the guidelines they will not be stopped..