Help students overcome fear of maths, science: Guv to teachers

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday advised teachers to reach out to students who do not have access to online learning. Speaking at the inauguration of a webinar titled 'Score More in Mathematics and Science', Koshyari cited the example of Eklavya, a character from Mahabharata, who acquired the knowledge of archery with dedication.

The governor said teachers must help students overcome the fear of maths and science. The webinar was organised by Supermind Foundation in which former BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni is a director.