Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K Police signs MoU with BSE for skill development training for wards of policemen

"During the interaction we came to know that BIL is working into skill development of youth in various parts of the country and is very keen to do training programmes for the wards of police martyrs and the wards of serving police personnel," he said. He said more opportunities need to be provided to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir so that they could contribute in nation's growth.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-11-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:57 IST
J&K Police signs MoU with BSE for skill development training for wards of policemen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Limited for skill development training courses for wards of police personnel. The MoU was signed by AIG welfare Manoj Kumar Pandith, on behalf of J&K Police (JKP), and BSE Institute Ltd (BIL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ambrish Dutta in presence of Director General of J&K Police Dilbag Singh here, a police spokesperson said.

The MoU is for collaboration to mobilise, train, design courses and support wards of JKP officials -- serving, retired as well as martyred. "The objective of this agreement is to improve skills of these wards. Under this agreement, BIL will design course, train, do assessment and certification of trainees as per prescribed guidelines," the spokesman said.

He said the agreement would cover skill development programmes for youth, women and other eligible candidates for creating employability, skills and sustainable livelihood. "Under this agreement, BIL will help schools under the JKP jurisdiction to introduce vocational skills for banking and financial markets and insurance courses," the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the partnership started when BIL had come for a union territory level function to promote youth employability. "During the interaction we came to know that BIL is working into skill development of youth in various parts of the country and is very keen to do training programmes for the wards of police martyrs and the wards of serving police personnel," he said.

He said more opportunities need to be provided to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir so that they could contribute in nation's growth. "J&K Police will facilitate and provide all assistance for such an endeavour as well," he added.

Dutta said JKP is one of the bravest forces of the country and BIL is honoured on partnering with it. "Our skill development programmes are about sustainable growth and economic development," he said.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Navy finds some debris of crashed MiG-29K in Arabian sea

The Indian Navy has recovered some debris of the MiG-29K aircraft that went missing three days back in the Arabian Sea off the Goa coast, a spokesperson said on Sunday, adding the search continued with ships and aircraft for missing pilot C...

Rugby-Les Bleus forced to bank on inexperienced players for final v England

On paper, a France versus England rugby test should be an exciting European clash, but next Sundays Autumn Nations Cup final between the two may be one of the their most lopsided encounters yet.While England are expected to be at full stren...

Heavy rains likely to lash Kerala over next few days;Red alert issued for Idukki

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Heavy rains and strong winds are expected to lash parts of Kerala in the coming days under the influence of a low pressure area off south Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal, with IMD issuing a red alert f...

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise vaccine facility by Apr-May

Aurobindo Pharma expects to commercialise its vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad by April-May next year, according to a top company official. The Hyderabad-based drug major is investing around Rs 275 crore on the facility which wou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020