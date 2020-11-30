Maha: Pregnant women in remote areas to be shifted to PHCs

Health authorities in Palghar district of Maharashtra have decided to shift pregnant women who are under the "high risk" category and residing in remote and unapproachable areas to nearest primary health centres for better care, an official said on Monday. The decision comes after recent cases of death of a pregnant woman and her child due to alleged delay in medical assistance in Mokhada taluka, and death of a newborn after delivery in a 'dholi' (makeshift cloth stretcher) at a forest in Jawhar taluka.

District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said it has been observed that pregnant women in remote tribal areas do not adhere to the advice given by medical teams and suffer from problems. Also, some hamlets and villages in remote and tribal- dominated talukas in the district, including Jawhar and Mokhada, lack good roads, making them unapproachable, he said.

"Hence, in the wake of the two recent incidents, it has been decided to shift such pregnant women to 'Maherghar' (natal home in primary health centre) where they will get good care and attention by medical teams, helping us to save their lives," he said.