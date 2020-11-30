Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Pregnant women in remote areas to be shifted to PHCs

Also, some hamlets and villages in remote and tribal- dominated talukas in the district, including Jawhar and Mokhada, lack good roads, making them unapproachable, he said. "Hence, in the wake of the two recent incidents, it has been decided to shift such pregnant women to 'Maherghar' (natal home in primary health centre) where they will get good care and attention by medical teams, helping us to save their lives," he said..

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 12:42 IST
Maha: Pregnant women in remote areas to be shifted to PHCs
Representative image Image Credit:

Health authorities in Palghar district of Maharashtra have decided to shift pregnant women who are under the "high risk" category and residing in remote and unapproachable areas to nearest primary health centres for better care, an official said on Monday. The decision comes after recent cases of death of a pregnant woman and her child due to alleged delay in medical assistance in Mokhada taluka, and death of a newborn after delivery in a 'dholi' (makeshift cloth stretcher) at a forest in Jawhar taluka.

District Health Officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said it has been observed that pregnant women in remote tribal areas do not adhere to the advice given by medical teams and suffer from problems. Also, some hamlets and villages in remote and tribal- dominated talukas in the district, including Jawhar and Mokhada, lack good roads, making them unapproachable, he said.

"Hence, in the wake of the two recent incidents, it has been decided to shift such pregnant women to 'Maherghar' (natal home in primary health centre) where they will get good care and attention by medical teams, helping us to save their lives," he said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VisionRI shortlisted for project to support operationalization of KMP for Lake Chad Region

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, has been shortlisted to support the operationalization of a regional knowledge and monitoring platform KMP for the Lake Chad Region Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria. The KMP will be hosted w...

UK minister says on Brexit trade deal: Time is running out

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday. We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough, Eusti...

Medical camp organised at Delhi's Singhu border, doctors call for COVID-19 tests of protesters

A medical check-up camp has been set up at the Singhu border Delhi-Haryana border where farmers are protesting against the Central farm laws. The volunteer doctors at the camp have urged the Central government to conduct COVID-19 test among...

Sri Lanka coronavirus prison riot leaves 8 dead, over 50 wounded

At least eight prisoners were killed and more than 50 injured in clashes with guards at a Sri Lankan prison, officials said on Monday, as authorities tried to quell a protest over rising corornavirus infections in the countrys crowded jails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020