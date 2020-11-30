Left Menu
Teenage boy ends life by jumping off high-rise building in Kolkata

The boy, a class 12 student of an English medium school in the city, jumped off the balcony of his residence in Anandapur area at around 9 am, he said. "We are talking to his parents and family members.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2020 16:21 IST
A teenage boy died on Monday after he allegedly jumped off the 23rd floor of a building in the southern part of the city, a police officer said. The boy, a class 12 student of an English medium school in the city, jumped off the balcony of his residence in Anandapur area at around 9 am, he said.

"We are talking to his parents and family members. An investigation is on," the police officer said. According to the preliminary investigation, the boy was preparing for the 12-standard board examinations, he added.

