Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj pvt schools to act against parents unwilling to pay fees

A union representing nearly 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat has decided to stop imparting online education to those children whose parents have not paid fees since June and show no inclination in doing so in the near future, an office-bearer said on Monday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:45 IST
Guj pvt schools to act against parents unwilling to pay fees
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A union representing nearly 15,000 self-financed schools in Gujarat has decided to stop imparting online education to those children whose parents have not paid fees since June and show no inclination in doing so in the near future, an office-bearer said on Monday. Jatin Bharad, vice-president of the Gujarat Self- financed School Management Association, said such parents must meet the school management if they are serious about the education of their children.

"Private schools have decided to stop imparting online education to those children whose parents have not paid fees since the last six months and have declared they will not pay it in the future too. Online education will be stopped if these parents do not meet the school management by December 15," Bharad told reporters in Rajkot on Monday. "As per a state government resolution, parents must make a representation to the schools if they are unable to pay the fees at present. However, there are parents who have neither come personally nor have they bothered to answer phone calls from schools since June," he added.

Naresh Shah, the president of All Gujarat Parents Association opposed this move and said he would approach the state government to intervene on behalf of students and parents. "Schools cannot force parents to pay fees, especially when people have been hit financially due to coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. This is injustice to the children and we will make a representation to the government about it," said Shah.

Later, faced with a backlash, Bharad clarified, "We are not asking parents to pay the fees. This decision will not affect those children whose parents have made a representation to us for delayed fee payment. We have already allowed such children to attend online classes despite having not paid any fees for many months," said Bharad. "This decision applies to those 5 to 7 per cent parents who have neither paid fees, nor they are willing to do so in the future and nor have they contacted us for any relief. Some parents have told us they will not pay the entire year's fee. This decision is meant for such parents," said Bharad.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020