Task force submits report on NEP implementation, to be taken up in the next cabinet meeting

The Committee has asked the government to establish Special Education Zones (SEZ) across the State. It also suggested creating a single platform for all types of scholarships including disability scholarship. For higher education, the committee suggested enacting the New Karnataka State Universities Act and setting up the Karnataka Higher Education Commission through a new law.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:39 IST
Task force submits report on NEP implementation, to be taken up in the next cabinet meeting
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The task force committee, headed by former Chief Secretary S V Ranganath to implement the new National Educational Policy in Karnataka, submitted its report to the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday. After receiving the report, Yediyurappa asked the Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, and Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar to present the report in the next Cabinet meeting, an official statement said.

The committee has recommended that the Karnataka Senior Secondary Education Curriculum (KSSEC) and State School Standards Authority (SSSA) will ensure regulation and separate operations of schools. The Committee has asked the government to establish Special Education Zones (SEZ) across the State.

It also suggested creating a single platform for all types of scholarships including disability scholarship. For higher education, the committee suggested enacting the New Karnataka State Universities Act and setting up the Karnataka Higher Education Commission through a new law.

