Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha medical colleges to reopen from Tuesday

Medical college authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the central/state government, scrupulously," a government order said on Monday The government asked the School and Mass Education Department to consult all stakeholders and decide on the date of re-opening of schools for classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:52 IST
Odisha medical colleges to reopen from Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has allowed re-opening of medical colleges across the state from Tuesday, even as it authorised the School & Mass Education and Higher Education departments to decide on resumption of classroom teachings. COVID-19 safety protocols will have to be followed in the medical institutes.

"All medical colleges of the state shall reopen with effect from 1st December, 2020. Medical college authorities shall follow all the SOPs/guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of spread of epidemic issued by the central/state government, scrupulously," a government order said on Monday The government asked the School and Mass Education Department to consult all stakeholders and decide on the date of re-opening of schools for classes from 9 to 12 in a graded manner. Similarly, the Department of Higher Education was also authorised to take the decision about re-opening of colleges and higher education institutes in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, the order said.

It said that all academic, technical, skill development institutions - except medical colleges - will remain closed till December 31 or till such date as decided by the departments concerned. Notwithstanding the closure of these institutes, the authorities can conduct examinations, evaluate answer papers and carry out other administrative activities, the order said adding that online distance learning shall be permitted and encouraged.

It said that all Anganwadi Centres will remain closed till December 31, and the arrangement for supply of ration to the beneficiaries must continue. On the opening of places of worship, the order said, "Local authorities like district magistrates, municipal commissioners may permit public worship in religious/ places of worship with appropriate restrictions, based on local assessment of the situation with regard to spread of COVID- 19." Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatre, auditorium and similar places will continue to remain closed. However, open air theatres were allowed to function subject to compliance of safety protocols such as mandatory face masks and physical distancing.

Large meetings of members of associations, clubs, institutions and other organisations should be avoided till December 31, it said..

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020