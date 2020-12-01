Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID

"But the dog does not wear a mask and that is giving us a response that we did not expect." With the kids back at school in Sant Vicenc dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is a big help, said director Joan Frencesc Porras.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:00 IST
Wagging tails: therapy dog cheers Spanish special-needs kids during COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Surrounded by parents and teachers, five children with disabilities in a Spanish special-needs school cannot hide their excitement when Soul the therapy dog walks in wagging her tail.

"What we have noticed a lot during the time of the pandemic is that they pay much more attention to the dog," special education teacher Meritxell Arias told Reuters as the children laughed and petted the golden retriever, who also appeared to be smiling. She explained that because the teachers used face masks the children cannot see them smile. "But the dog does not wear a mask and that is giving us a response that we did not expect."

With the kids back at school in Sant Vicenc dels Horts near Barcelona after six months at home due to coronavirus restrictions, the therapy dog programme is a big help, said director Joan Frencesc Porras. His students have become more responsive and collaborative, with faster reactions, "so we understood that (the dog) was a very important tool for us," he said.

For Hector Aguera, a 14-year-old with Asperger's syndrome from the nearby town of Terrassa, his first encounters with his own therapy dog Niko four years ago were somewhat scary. "I was very afraid of him because I had never seen such a big dog," he said.

They are best buddies now: "Niko helps me when I am nervous or overwhelmed and I need help, he comes, I pet him, my nerves go away and I remain calm," said Hector. His mother, Manoli Perez, agreed, saying it was Niko who brought Hector "the most calm".

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC proposes extending postal ballot facility for eligible overseas Indians

The Election Commission has proposed to the government to extend the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System ETPBS facility, so far available to service voters, to eligible overseas Indian voters. In a letter to the legislative secr...

World AIDS Day: Drop in HIV screening amid pandemic can take collateral toll, warns senior doctor

The screenings for Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV have dropped by over 40-45 per cent approximately since April, just around the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, as compared to previous years, said a senior doctor on Tuesday, the Wor...

Desired level of communication not happening in Indian team, says Madan Lal

By Nitin Srivastava Former India pacer and current member of the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC Madan Lal on Tuesday said that the kind of communication which is required among players and staff at the senior level is currently not happenin...

Tyre maker Maxxis India eyes 5 pc mkt share in Tamil Nadu by 2021

Tyre maker Maxxis India on Tuesday said it is looking to secure by next year 5 per cent market share of the total tyre sales in Tamil Nadu, which is one of the fastest growing markets for the company. Besides, Maxxis also plans to add 200 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020