Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the government will act in a prompt manner.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:15 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:11 IST
Govt will act in a prompt manner once court issues any order: Minister to SSC candidates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday told a delegation of SSC candidates, who have cleared the examination and are awaiting appointments for a long time in schools, that once the court issues an order, the government will act in a prompt manner. "I have told them we will ensure the government will promptly act once the Hon'ble court issues any order. We will not be found wanting," he said.

Around 100 School Service Commission (SSC) candidates, awaiting appointments for a long time in upper primary schools in state, are on a sit-in before state Education department headquarters Bikash Bhavan since Tuesday evening. A delegation met the Education Minister on Wednesday afternoon A spokesman of the agitating SSC candidates said during the one-hour discussion Chatterjee cited cases filed in the Calcutta High Court regarding SSC appointments as the reason behind the delay in the appointments of a large number of teachers in upper primary schools.

"We will continue to sit here peacefully till there is a favourable development with regard to our demands," the spokesman said. A School Education department official said the minister met a four-member representation of the agitating SSC candidates and urged them to withdraw the sit-in but they refused.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joy as Britain's care home residents share first hugs with relatives since March

Residents of Britains care homes shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March on Wednesday, after homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes.Bob Underhill, an 84-year...

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Bird hoping to fly high on fresh start with Jaguar

Sam Bird is the only driver to have won a race in every Formula E season so far but, after six years in the electric series, the Briton wants much more as he prepares for a fresh start with Jaguar next month.Formula E now has full FIA world...

Rugby-World Rugby CEO Gosper to leave role, take over as NFL chief in UK, Europe

World Rugby Chief Executive Brett Gosper will leave his role in January 2021 to take over as the head of the National Football League NFL in Europe and the United Kingdom, rugbys global governing body said on Wednesday. Gosper leaves after ...

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020