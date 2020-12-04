No plan to change decision about not opening schools: Bengal minister

The West Bengal government is not mulling over changes in its stated position of not starting classes in schools till the coronavirus pandemic situation improves, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday. The remarks came after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) wrote to the chief ministers to allow schools to reopen partially from January, especially for students who will appear for ICSE and ISC examinations.

"Our decision remains the same. No plan to change that," Chatterjee said. "If any decision has to be taken, it can be only done by the chief minister." The West Bengal government has been saying it cannot allow opening of schools and expose students to the contagion. It had recently said school curriculum in secondary and plus-two levels would be curtailed and classes would be conducted online as of now. In the letter, board chief executive Gerry Arathoon said: "For the final run-up to the examinations, CISCE has requested the chief ministers of all state governments and UTs to allow schools to reopen partially, specifically for the students of classes 10 and 12 from January, 2021." "With the students physically attending school, this time will be utilised for practical work, project work, SUPW work and for doubt clearing lessons," Arathoon said. "This will be extremely beneficial to the students who will now get the time to interact directly with their teachers."