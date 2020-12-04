Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plan to change decision about not opening schools: Bengal minister

The West Bengal government is not mulling over changes in its stated position of not starting classes in schools till the coronavirus pandemic situation improves, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday. "If any decision has to be taken, it can be only done by the chief minister." The West Bengal government has been saying it cannot allow opening of schools and expose students to the contagion.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 00:23 IST
No plan to change decision about not opening schools: Bengal minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government is not mulling over changes in its stated position of not starting classes in schools till the coronavirus pandemic situation improves, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Thursday. The remarks came after the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) wrote to the chief ministers to allow schools to reopen partially from January, especially for students who will appear for ICSE and ISC examinations.

"Our decision remains the same. No plan to change that," Chatterjee said. "If any decision has to be taken, it can be only done by the chief minister." The West Bengal government has been saying it cannot allow opening of schools and expose students to the contagion. It had recently said school curriculum in secondary and plus-two levels would be curtailed and classes would be conducted online as of now. In the letter, board chief executive Gerry Arathoon said: "For the final run-up to the examinations, CISCE has requested the chief ministers of all state governments and UTs to allow schools to reopen partially, specifically for the students of classes 10 and 12 from January, 2021." "With the students physically attending school, this time will be utilised for practical work, project work, SUPW work and for doubt clearing lessons," Arathoon said. "This will be extremely beneficial to the students who will now get the time to interact directly with their teachers."

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from JanuaryAlexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks ...

J-K BJP expels 10 members for anti-party activities

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday expelled 10 members for anti-party activities after eight of them contested the District Development Council DCC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the partys official c...

COVID-19 recovery focus of UN General Assembly special session

Today marks an overdue and much needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come, said Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, speaking at the opening of the two-day gathering. We are working for...

Odisha's fish production may rise by 1.24 tonne through cage culture: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that fish production in the state can be increased by over 1.24 lakh tonne annually through cage culture, which is being promoted in a big way. The cage fish culture will also play a sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020