Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: UGC grants six months extension to MPhil, PhD students for thesis submission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted a six month extension for submission of thesis to MPhil and Phd students in wake of prolonged closure of universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the same has been extended till June 30 now but the tenure of fellowship for PhD and MPhil will remain the same--5 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:52 IST
COVID-19: UGC grants six months extension to MPhil, PhD students for thesis submission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted a six month extension for submission of thesis to MPhil and Phd students in wake of prolonged closure of universities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the students were granted extension till December 31. However, the same has been extended till June 30 now but the tenure of fellowship for PhD and MPhil will remain the same--5 years. "Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research or experiments in the university laboratories nor they were able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said. The UGC had on April 29 issued guidelines on examination and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. As per these guidelines, extension of six months was conveyed for MPhil and PhD students who were to submit their dissertation or thesis.

"In view of the above and in the larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months for terminal MPhil and PhD students, who were supposed to submit their thesis by December 31, may be granted by the universities till June 30. "Extension of six months, as mentioned above, may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences. However, the tenure of fellowship of MPhil and PhD will be the same (5 years)," he added. Universities were closed in March in order to contain spread of novel coronavirus. A nationwide lockdown was announced later. The Centre has permitted phase wise reopening of varsities and colleges for research scholars and final year students while majority teaching learning activities continue to be be done online. The decision about reopening of varsities and higher educational institutions has been left to state governments.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020