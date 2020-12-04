Left Menu
This year, we are able to control encephalitis deaths up to 95 per cent and PM Modis visionary Swachh Bharat campaign helped a lot in achieving this target, he said.Citing the example of Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap, Adityanath advised youths to stay strong in the face of challenges.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:38 IST
People must continue to take all precautions against COVID-19: Adityanath
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said though the state and central governments are making efforts to check the spread of COVID-19, people must continue to take all precautions against the disease. He also said his government was able to control encephalitis deaths up to 95 per cent this year.

Adityanath was speaking at the inaugural function of the Founder's Week celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) here. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat also attended the event.

The chief minister said the state government and the Centre are putting in huge efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 and also preparing for vaccination in the future but "we have to continue taking precautions and following COVID-19 protocols". So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 5,51,179 COVID-19 cases, including 7,877 deaths, according to officials.

Adityanath credited the Centre's Swachh Bharat campaign for bringing down encephalitis deaths in Uttar Pradesh. "This year, we are able to control encephalitis deaths up to 95 per cent and PM Modi's visionary Swachh Bharat campaign helped a lot in achieving this target," he said.

Citing the example of Rajput warrior king Maharana Pratap, Adityanath advised youths to stay strong in the face of challenges. "Youths should set goals and choose the right icons for life," he said.

"Mahant Digvijaynath ji established Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad taking inspiration from Maharana Pratap 88 years ago. We need to stay strong in the face of challenges and work on turning them into opportunities," he added. Addressing the gathering, CDS Rawat underlined that hard work and teamwork are important for success.

He also said teachers are very important in life and they can't be replaced with technology. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stressed the importance of education in life.

He said a human being is like an animal without literature, art and culture.

