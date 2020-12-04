MLC polls: Washim educationist wins Amravati teachers' seat

Educationist Kiran Sarnaik of Washim on Friday defeated sitting MLC Shrikant Deshpande in the Amravati Division Teachers' constituency by a margin of 3,242 votes. Sarnaik, who runs several institutions under the Shivaji Shikshan Sanstha banner, got the better of 27 candidates in a poll in which 30,918 votes were cast, 1,089 of which were declared invalid.

While Sarnaik failed to complete the winner's quota, fixed at 14,918, by 2,485 votes, he ended with 12,433 votes against Deshpande's 9,191. The BJP's Nitin Dhande managed only sixth position getting 666 first preference votes, with the party claiming the decision to contest at the last moment, and lack of time to reach out to voters spread across 56 tehsils in five districts, led to the poor result.