The National Institute of Siddha here have signed an MoU with National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, to take up joint Research Development projects in clinical and health system, epidemiological studies and basic medical and allied sciences.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 17:51 IST
National Institute of Siddha ties up with NIE for joint R&D, seminars
The National Institute of Siddha here have signed an MoU with National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, to take up joint Research & Development projects in clinical and health system, epidemiological studies and basic medical and allied sciences. These projects would be funded by specific funding sources.

The two institutes would also jointly conduct seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes (including Continuing Medical Education (CME)) and develop academic programmes in areas of mutual interest. Prof Dr R Meenakumari, Director, NIS and Dr Manoj Murhekar Director & Scientist-G, (NIE), signed the Memorandum of Understanding on December 4.

Both the directors and their team of experts, scientists and doctors also discussed various collaborative works such as excellence in medical education and research. A release from NIS said that the two institutes, after considering their objectives and strengths, agreed to have an understanding for collaboration in the above areas.

Further, they would promote exchange of students, PhD/post-doctoral scholars, and faculty for teaching/training programmes besides use laboratory and library facilities for institutional members and scholars, it said.

