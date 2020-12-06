Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing wrong in naming RCGB new campus after RSS ideologue: Muraleedharan

What is wrong in naming an institute after a patriot, the minister asked when queried by reporters about the Centres decision, which has kicked by a row in the state.Golwalkar was a zoology professor in Banaras University, he said and askedhow thefamous Nehru trophy boat race was named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:16 IST
Nothing wrong in naming RCGB new campus after RSS ideologue: Muraleedharan

With a controversy erupting in Kerala over the Centre's decision to name the second campus of RGCB here after late RSS ideologue M S Golwakar, Union minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday backed the move and said there was nothing wrong in naming it after a "patriot". "What is wrong in naming an institute after a patriot?," the minister asked when queried by reporters about the Centre's decision, which has kicked by a row in the state.

Golwalkar was a zoology professor in Banaras University, he said and askedhow thefamous Nehru trophy boat race was named after former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Has Nehru ever participated in any sports activity?," Muraleedharan asked.

An impromptu boat race was conducted in 1952 in honour of Nehru during his visit to Alappuzha, and it has become an annual event hosted at the Punnamada lake in August. The minister said he failed to understand on what basis Golwalkar's name had become unacceptable.

"The RGCB governing council took this decision and no one else has a role in it," he told the media at Kasaragod. CPI leader Panniyan Ravindran said the state would not accept this decision of the Centre.

He alleged that a conscious effort was being made to impose wrong facts as history. Union Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had on Friday announced that the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for BioTechnology(RGCB), a major knowledge centre and hub for mid and high level innovation, will be named as 'Shri Guruji Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar National Centre for Complex Disease in Cancer and Viral Infection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had shot off a letter to the Union health minister on Saturday and urged him to reconsider the move. While the Left parties have alleged that BJP was trying to bring communal elements to the forefront, Congress has questioned the contribution of Golwalkar in the field of science and technology in India.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of second T20I between India and Australia in Sydney. Post-match press conference copies from Sydney.Report of ISL match between Mumbai FC and Odisha FC. Report...

Judge's death: Guj HC, other courts to remain shut on Monday

The Gujarat High Court and subordinate courts in the state will remain closed on Monday on account of the death of Justice G R Udhwani, the HC said on Sunday. Justice Udhwani 59, the sitting HC judge, tested positive for COVID-19 on Novembe...

72-year-old dies trying to save his cows, calves from fire

A 72-year-old farmer has died of burn injuries he received during an attempt to save his cows and calves trapped inside a burning thatched cowshed here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said the incident happened...

Volkswagen CEO expects autonomous cars on market from 2025-2030

The chief executive of Volkswagen , the worlds largest vehicle maker by sales, expects autonomous vehicles to be ready for sale between 2025 and 2030, he told a magazine.Herbert Diess cited the improving performance of computer chips needed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020