Goa: Constable injured in grenade explosion during mock drill

A police constable attached to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was injured in a stunt grenade explosion during a mock drill at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here on Tuesday, an official said. ATS commando Jaidev Sawant was injured after a stunt grenade went off at the newly-constructed super speciality block of the GMCH in the morning hours, a police spokesperson said.

The injured policeman's leg was fractured in the explosion and he had to undergo an emergency operation, he said. The state police have been performing various mock drills since Monday as a part of their preparedness training.