Left Menu
Development News Edition

Members of IMA, TN Govt doctors assn stage protests

Also, anesthesiologists required for surgery were not yet available in Ayurvedic medicine, it said.The November 20 Central Council of Indian Medicines notification listing 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council Postgraduate Ayurveda Education Regulations, 2016, has become a bone of contention for the IMA.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:59 IST
Members of IMA, TN Govt doctors assn stage protests

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and those belonging to Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) staged demonstrations in various parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday protesting against the Centre's policies in medical education, particularly permitting Ayurveda practitioners to perform surgeries. The protest was also against the National Education Policy 2020, which IMA Tamil Nadu chapter president Dr C N Raja and Honorary Secretary Dr A K Ravikumar, in a joint statement alleged that spoke of medical pluralism and lateral entry laying the foundation for legitimising 'mixopathy.' The IMA and TNGDA demanded the withdrawal of the notification which sought to incorporate the postgraduate courses namely MS Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra (General Surgery).

''The modern medicine surgical procedures listed out under Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra, fall under the ambit, authority and jurisdiction of modern medicine having been prescribed by the then Medical Council of India as the competencies ascribable to the postgraduate course titled MS (General Surgery),'' statement said. Also, anesthesiologists required for surgery were not yet available in Ayurvedic medicine, it said.

The November 20 Central Council of Indian Medicine's notification listing 39 general surgery procedures and around 19 procedures involving eye, ear, nose and throat by amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, has become a bone of contention for the IMA. Apart from Chennai, demonstrations in which students also participated, were held in Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri among others.PTI JSP SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple launches AirPods Max priced at $549

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled AirPods Max, its next-generation over-ear headphones priced at 549. The company also said Apple Fitness, its 10 per month fitness subscription service, will be launched on Dec. 14.Apple said the new AirPods wil...

Demand for COVID-19 tests to outstrip supply for months, says Roche CEO

Global demand for COVID-19 testing devices is expected to outstrip supply for a long time, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday.We still have little information about duration and efficacy of vaccines ... So diagnostics will...

Bosnia police arrest 7 for crimes from 1992-95 conflict

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested seven former Bosnian Serb police and army fighters on suspicion of committing atrocities against non-Serbs during the countrys devastating 1992-95 war. The prosecutors office said the group is suspected of...

Stop foundation-laying ceremony for new Parl building, divert funds for people's needs: CPI MP to PM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the December 10 foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new Parliament building and suspend the overall Central Vista project, and divert the fund to more important and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020