Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNESCO’s IPDC seeks more funding & partnerships for Journalism education

The 39-member council of UNESCO’s IPDC has urged the Secretariat to seek increased partnerships and funding for journalism education, based on “the strong record of work to date”.

UNESCO | : Paris | Updated: 09-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 10:47 IST
UNESCO’s IPDC seeks more funding & partnerships for Journalism education
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The acronym IPDC stands for the "International Programme for the Development of Communication", which has served over 40 years as a mechanism to address challenges in media development.

The IPDC's multi-part Decision, available here, "noted with interest" the Paris Declaration on the Freedom of Journalism Education. This was adopted in 2019 by 600 participants from more than 70 countries at the 2019 World Journalism Education Congress (WJEC) which was opened by UNESCO's Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

The IPDC's council also urged that there be a series of "consultations with all relevant stakeholders on current challenges of journalism education".

A background document prepared for the IPDC explained the achievements of UNESCO work on journalism education, including with the WJEC. This recognized the potential to build "on the momentum of UNESCO's engagement with the 2019 World Journalism Education Congress", in order to amplify the Organization's work in 2021-2022.

The document continued: "Such a symbolic step would enable strong buy-in from journalism educators and trainers, creative partnerships, and high impact on journalism education". It listed potential outputs such as new curricula being developed that could "be expected to cascade into improved news production, and thereby benefit the public through enhancing the supply quality and specialized journalism".

In the wake of the Decision, UNESCO has begun talks with the WJEC about practical follow-up possibilities.

A further point in the IPDC Decision calls for "training trainers in order to amplify the use of UNESCO and other training materials as appropriate, which enable improved reporting on key subjects, and in line with IPDC priorities". In addition, the secretariat is encouraged to develop "new training materials for journalism students and practitioners on key emerging issues, including aspects of quality, ethics, and professionalism".

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policy intervention needed to bring smartphones to 300 mn 2G phone users: Mukesh Ambani

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday pitched for policy interventions to bring smartphones to 300 million 2G phone users in India so that they can also benefit from digital transformations. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile ...

MGM to leverage AWS cloud services to reinvent its media supply chain

Leading entertainment company Metro Goldwyn Mayer MGM has partnered with Amazons cloud arm AmazonWeb Services AWS to reimagine its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform, the latter announced on Monday.The m...

Abu Dhabi to resume economic, tourist and entertainment activity within 2 weeks

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee is working with local authorities in the UAE capital to resume all economic, cultural, tourist and entertainment activities within two weeks, state Abu Dhabi Media said on Wednesday.The...

Nokia starts production of next generation 5G equipment in India

Telecom gear maker Nokiaon Tuesday said it has started production of 5G equipment in India and the equipment are being shipped to countries that are in advanced stages of deploying the next generation technology. The roll out of 5G services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020