Higher education institutions in U'khand to be opened from Dec 15

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they saidA committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinets nodThe cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday, the sources said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday, the sources said. A presentation was also given at the cabinet meeting on how to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. Twenty per cent per cent of the state's total population will be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, including people above 55 years of age and frontline workers who are more at risk of contracting the infection.

