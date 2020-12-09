Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tirumala-Tirupati board chief meets Edu minister, demands central status for SV Vedic University

According to a statement, the TTD chairman submitted a memorandum to the government listing the demand.The Centre has recently given national central status to three educational institutions and in the same manner, I request the Union government to accord national status to SV Vedic University which will be the first of its kind in the country, Reddy told the minister.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 23:26 IST
Tirumala-Tirupati board chief meets Edu minister, demands central status for SV Vedic University

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief Y V Subba Reddy called on Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday and requested him to upgrade Sri Venkateswara Vedic University to the status of a central university. According to a statement, the TTD chairman submitted a memorandum to the government listing the demand.

''The Centre has recently given national (central) status to three educational institutions and in the same manner, I request the Union government to accord national status to SV Vedic University which will be the first of its kind in the country,'' Reddy told the minister. Sri Venkateswara Vedic University was started in 2006 by TTD as a state-level university to widen the canvas of Vedic studies.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) accorded recognition to the university in 2007 under Section 2(F). The UGC provides financial assistance to eligible colleges which are included under Section 2(F) of the UGC Act.

''Now I urge the government to take necessary steps for UGC recognising the Vedic University under 12 B category (which will make the university eligible for central assistance),'' Reddy said. The university has various courses in Vedic Studies. In order to safeguard and spread the Sanathana dharma and encourage Vedic studies, TTD has been running Vedic schools and is providing financial help to 80 Vedic Gurukuls.

The TTD chairman has submitted another memorandum urging the Centre to revive the TTD quota in Sri Venkateswara College in Delhi. The quota was withdrawn in 2016, the statement added..

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

PIL for regulating techfin firms like FB, Google, Amazon; HC seeks Centre, RBI stand

Roche joins Moderna to include antibody test in COVID-19 vaccine trial

UAE's ADNOC awards Occidental onshore exploration concession

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTechs COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday.Britains medicine ...

146 fresh coronavirus cases detected in Assam

Assams COVID-19 tally went up to 2,14,165 on Wednesday after 146 fresh cases of infection were detected from various parts of the state, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 998 with one m...

Canada approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first shots expected next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to g...

Delhi BJP files complaint with police against AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak

The BJPs Delhi unit on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, alleging a conspiracy to kill leaders of the party-ruled municipal corporations. Pathak, in a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020