DDC polls: Over 26 per cent polling recorded in initial hours

Over 26 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the initial hours of polling for the fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. Bandipora district of north Kashmir recorded highest 32.22 percent polling in the valley, while Rajouri district of Jammu region polled highest 44.54 percent votes across J-K till 11 AM.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 4.83 percent, Baramulla 23.31 percent, Kulgam 15.19 percent, Shopian 1.98 percent, Anantnag 9.88 percent, Bandipora 32.22 percent, Ganderbal 17.21 percent, Kupwara 19.74 percent and Budgam 25.42 percent till the same period. In Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.21 percent, Udhampur 27.13 percent, Jammu 33.64 percent, Kathua 33.72 percent, Ramban 34.95 percent, Doda 35.23 percent, Samba 40.41 percent, Poonch 36.23 percent, Rajouri 44.54 percent and Reasi 33.56 percent, he said.

While Kashmir division recorded an overall polling percentage of 16.22 percent, Jammu division recorded 35.59 percent. The polling for 37 DDC seats -- 17 in the Kashmir division and 20 in the Jammu division -- began at 7 AM but few people turned up at polling stations in the valley due to freezing weather conditions, they said. A total of 155 candidates, including 30 women, are in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Kashmir division.

In the Jammu division, 144 candidates, including 40 women, are in the fray for 20 constituencies. Polling is also being held for panch and sarpanch vacancies notified in the fifth phase. In this phase, 8,27,519 electors, including 4,33,285 men and 3,94,234 women, are eligible to cast their votes.

As many as 2,104 polling stations have been setup across the union territory -- 914 in the Jammu division and 1,190 in the Kashmir division. Of these polling stations, 1,193 are hypersensitive, 472 are sensitive and 439 have been categorised as normal.