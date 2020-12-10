Left Menu
Anil Agarwal Foundation on Thursday said it has joined hands with Bill Melinda Gates Foundation to improve nutrition in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:49 IST
Anil Agarwal Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates partner to work against hunger in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr / Sebastian Vital

Anil Agarwal Foundation on Thursday said it has joined hands with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve nutrition in India. During a virtual meeting to discuss ways for advancing each other's work, Bill Gates and Anil Agarwal expressed their shared belief that the future of children and women will be made more secure by eradicating poverty at the grassroots level, Anil Agarwal Foundation said in a statement.

''Bill Gates and Anil Agarwal today (on Thursday) announced a new partnership to support the Government of India's Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) as it works to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to end all forms of hunger and malnutrition by 2030,'' the statement said. Project Nand Ghar, an Anil Agarwal Foundation initiative in coordination with the MoWCD, is transforming the Anganwadi ecosystem in the country. It is modernising infrastructure and focusing on services for eradicating child malnutrition, providing interactive education, access to quality healthcare, and empowering women by providing skill development, it added. ''The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is transforming lives across the world. The work they are doing in India to alleviate poverty and eradicate malnutrition is indeed commendable,'' Agarwal said.

