Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 newborns die in Kota hospital

As per the report forwarded to the health minister by the Kota medical college principal, three infants were brought dead to the J K Lon Hospital, as many died due to congenital malformations and the rest were sudden infant deaths, according to a statement.Divisional Commissioner K C Meena and District Collector Ujjawal Rathore visited the hospital on Thursday evening and held a meeting.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 22:47 IST
9 newborns die in Kota hospital

Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday, a year after the same facility had hit national headlines over the deaths of an unusual number of infants. Five of the babies died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital. All of them were between 1-4 days old, the officials said, prompting Health Minister Raghu Sharma to order an inquiry.

Hospital Superintendent Suresh Dulara, however, claimed that the deaths were natural with no unusual or severe reason or infection. As per the report forwarded to the health minister by the Kota medical college principal, three infants were brought dead to the J K Lon Hospital, as many died due to congenital malformations and the rest were sudden infant deaths, according to a statement.

Divisional Commissioner K C Meena and District Collector Ujjawal Rathore visited the hospital on Thursday evening and held a meeting. Meena directed the health authorities to immediately deploy six extra doctors and 10 nurses to monitor the situation and start a newly-constructed ward by Friday. Sharma asked the officials to conduct a primary inquiry into the matter and sought a report. He has directed the principals of all medical colleges in the state to take special care towards the treatment of newborns.

In December 2019, over 100 infants died at the hospital, triggering a furore. PTI CORR/SDA HMB.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala recorded 76.38% voter turnout in 2nd phase of local body polls

Kerala recorded 76.38 voter turnout in the 2nd phase of local body elections held in 5 districts, on Thursday, according to the state election commission. 36,72,206 men, 38,51,350 women and15 transgenders exercised their franchise.Under the...

UK to boost COVID-19 testing in children as London risks new restrictions

Every secondary school student in several London boroughs will be tested for COVID-19 as the government tries to tackle a rise in cases that has given London the highest prevalence for the virus in England, risking new restrictions.Case rat...

Maharashtra reports 3,824 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths

A total of 3,824 new COVID-19 cases and 70 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. According to the State Health Department, 5008 people recovered from infection today pushing the recoveries to 17,47,199. The recovery rate has ...

1 held for abducting child

A three-month-old child was allegedly abducted in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal district while he was sleeping outside his house, police said on ThursdayActing on a complaint from the family, the suspect was nabbed with the help of locals at Munda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020