Guj: College student raped, thrown off building in Surat

According to the police, the victim was found unconscious and bleeding on the road in Parle point area surrounded by four to five-storey residential buildings on Wednesday night.Someone called the police control room to give information about a girl who was lying unconscious in Parle Point area.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An 18-year-old college student was allegedly raped and thrown off the terrace of a building in Parle Point area of Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Friday. According to the police, the victim was found unconscious and bleeding on the road in Parle point area surrounded by four to five-storey residential buildings on Wednesday night.

''Someone called the police control room to give information about a girl who was lying unconscious in Parle Point area. Since the victim was injured and bleeding, she was admitted to a hospital,'' deputy commissioner of police zone 3 Vidhi Chaudhary said. Preliminary probe revealed that the girl had been raped and thrown off the terrace of a building in the area, the official said.

A complaint under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged by the Surat police on Thursday evening, she said, adding that efforts are on to identify and nab the accused. The victim, the daughter of a tempo driver, had left her home in Ghodadara locality on Wednesday morning to go to her college in Vesu area of the city, an official said.

When she did not return home till late evening and calls to her mobile phone went unanswered, the victim's father approached the police, the official from Limbayat police said.

