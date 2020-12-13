Man booked in UP for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls

A man has been booked for allegedly attempting to rape two minor daughters of his neighbour in a village under the Ramgarh police station, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police M C Mishra said that the father of girls told the police that two days ago, when his daughters were working in the field his 45-year-old neighbour tried to rape them.

As the girls started shouting, the accused fled, the police officer said, adding that based on the complaint lodged by the father, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. The girls have been sent for medical examination and a hunt is on to nab the accused, the SP said.