Man booked in UP for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 13-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 15:14 IST
Man booked in UP for allegedly attempting to rape two minor girls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man has been booked for allegedly attempting to rape two minor daughters of his neighbour in a village under the Ramgarh police station, officials said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police M C Mishra said that the father of girls told the police that two days ago, when his daughters were working in the field his 45-year-old neighbour tried to rape them.

As the girls started shouting, the accused fled, the police officer said, adding that based on the complaint lodged by the father, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused. The girls have been sent for medical examination and a hunt is on to nab the accused, the SP said.

