J-K LG calls for master plan for conservation and restoration of cultural heritage

Sinha visited the Mubarak Mandi complex and took stock of the status of conservation and restoration work being undertaken at the heritage complex.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:50 IST
J-K LG calls for master plan for conservation and restoration of cultural heritage

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the administration is putting all efforts for restoration of places of historical importance and has fast-tracked the work on the areas that need immediate attention. Sinha visited the Mubarak Mandi complex and took stock of the status of conservation and restoration work being undertaken at the heritage complex.

He took an extensive tour of various segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation work, an official spokesperson said. Mubarak Mandi in Jammu and Shergarhi in Srinagar will be taken up for comprehensive conservation and restoration, he said.

The Lt Governor asked Raghvendra Singh, union secretary, Development of Museums, Ministry of Culture, to send a team of experts in the next 10 days so that a comprehensive master plan for conservation and restoration, including lighting system, could be prepared for the heritage site..

