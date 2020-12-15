Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The decision on resumption of Classes IX and XI will be taken by school principals at the local level on the basis of student numbers and availability of teaching staff, a state public relations department official said.Directives in this regard were issued by minister of state for education Inder Singh Parmar at a review meeting recently and, on Tuesday, the MP School Education Department came out with guidelines, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:39 IST
MP: School for classes X and XII to resume from Dec 18

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hold full-time regular classes for Standards X and XII from December 18 as these students have to appear for board examinations, an official said. The decision on resumption of Classes IX and XI will be taken by school principals at the local level on the basis of student numbers and availability of teaching staff, a state public relations department official said.

Directives in this regard were issued by minister of state for education Inder Singh Parmar at a review meeting recently and, on Tuesday, the MP School Education Department came out with guidelines, he said. ''The attendance of students will depend on the consent of parents or guardians. The consent given by them will be valid for the entire session. However, attendance of students is not mandatory. Those who wish to study through online mode will be allowed to do so,'' the official said.

Attendance for teaching and non-teaching staff will have to be 100 per cent, he added. Activities like prayers, group activities, sports, swimming etc will be banned in schools, while transport facility provided will have to be sanitized periodically, the official said.

All COVID-19 norms in place will have to be followed strictly, he said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020