Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vigilance Dept detects properties worth over Rs 4cr in possession of Odisha teacher

Vigilance Department sleuths in Odisha have discovered properties worth over Rs 4.03 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of an upper primary school in Gajapati district, officials said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:25 IST
Vigilance Dept detects properties worth over Rs 4cr in possession of Odisha teacher
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vigilance Department sleuths in Odisha have discovered properties worth over Rs 4.03 crore in possession of an assistant teacher of an upper primary school in Gajapati district, officials said. The belongings were found to be in the names of the accused teacher, his wife, and their son, they said.

During raids, officials of the department came across eight multi-storied buildings in different locations of Paralakhemundi and eight plots of land as part of immovable properties. ''We will calculate the teacher's earnings to detect the ill-gotten properties,'' Vigilance Superintendent of Police, Berhampur, Anil Kumar Patra, said.

On Tuesday, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha Police raided at least 12 houses, belonging to the teacher and his relatives in Paralakhemundi and the school office, to unearth his alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas

In an apparent dig at the Central government on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is a matter of time when neighbouring countries of India were afraid of violating the border of the country and b...

Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans, researchers say

Kangaroos can learn to communicate with humans similar to how domesticated dogs do, by using their gaze to point and ask for help, researchers said in a study published on Wednesday.The study involved 11 kangaroos that lived in captivity bu...

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Twitter has signed a multi-year deal with Amazons cloud arm Amazon Web Services AWS to leverage the public cloud to reliably deliver the real-time service with the lowest latency while improving the experience of its users with new features...

Fast walking in narrow corridors can increase COVID-19 transmission risk: Study

Fast walking in narrow spaces behind a group of people can significantly increase COVID-19 transmission risk, especially in children, according to a study which says virus-laden respiratory droplets can trail behind infected individuals mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020