Sisodia accepts UP minister's 'challenge' to debate on govt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools. Sisodia's statement comes after Uttar Pradesh education minister Satish Dwivedi invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia to visit government schools in the state. Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Sisodia said the decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 has made the state government talk over issues of education and electricity.

Sisodia on Wednesday said he ''accepts the challenge'' of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he will be visiting Lucknow next week to hold the debate.

''Soon after Chief Minister Kejriwal's announcement of contesting assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, UP ministers invited us for a debate on education. I accept the challenge and will be visiting Lucknow next Tuesday to debate on Delhi and UP education models,'' Sisodia said. According to media reports, Dwivedi had asked them to visit the schools in Uttar Pradesh after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities. He did so while announcing that the AAP will contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in India's most populous state in 2022.

''I also accept the invitation to see your work done in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. You can list 10 such schools, which the BJP government has improved in four years. Where results have improved, children have appeared in competitive examinations. I would like to see your work in these schools,'' Sisodia added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

