Kerala to conduct SSLC, HSC board exams from March 17

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:32 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI): The Kerala government on Thursday decided to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary (HSC) second year board exams from March 17 to 30 in strict compliance with COVID protocols. At the college level, graduate and post-graduate classes and classes at the Universities of Agriculture and Fisheries would begin by early January with limited number of students.

It was also decided to start classes from second year in medical colleges, an official statement said here. The decisions were taken in a high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here.

The department of education would soon make arrangements for the public examinations for the Class 10 and 12, including vocational stream, a CMO statement said. The school and higher secondary classes were being carried out online in the state since June 1 in the wake of the COVID pandemic and would continue, it said.

Model examinations and counseling for students to avoid stress would be conducted at the school level. For this, students of classes 10th and 12th can go to schools with the consent of their parents, the statement said.

Ministers K K Shylaja, C Raveendranath, K T Jaleel, V S Sunilkumar, J Mercikutty Amma and high-level officials took part in the meeting..

