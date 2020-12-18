NMIMS School of Business Management Invites Applications for MBA in Human Resource

The 2-year program has been consistently ranked among the top MBA-HR programs in the country MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS' School of Business Management (SBM), recognised as one of India's top management schools, invites applications for its MBA in Human Resource (HR), considered among the best in its category in the nation. Applications are open till 19th December, at the Mumbai campus. The carefully-designed curriculum is reviewed annually with inputs from industry, alumni and academia to equip students with competencies needed for the VUCA world. This has ensured full placements during campus recruitments. The highly industry-oriented pedagogy combines rigorous academic coursework with workshops, guest sessions and field assignments. With the economy expected to recover in the coming months, recruiters are looking for HR professionals with proficiency in cognitive skills like command over digital tools, critical thinking, adaptability, flexibility, with the emotional intelligence required for collaborations and team management. In the post-COVID economy, businesses will be looking for professionals who can help them transition from remote working to a more blended approach. The current placement trends indicate a high demand for HR professionals who can blend digital tools with a strategic approach while nurturing a collaborative approach.

Elaborating on the requirement of current HR leaders, Dr. Ramesh Bhat - officiating Vice Chancellor SVKM's NMIMS, Provost and Dean, SBM said, ''An HR leader fulfills a critical role in an organisation and is responsible for its most important resource, the human capital. Right now the business world needs leaders who can best utilise this resource and lead it through a rapidly changing work landscape. Our HR-MBA program has gained its reputation as the best in the country because of our dedication to guiding future leaders who can read the pulse of the people. Thanks to our comprehensive program, we are proud of our graduates who have gone on to become HR leaders in top companies across India and abroad.'' Launched in 2011, the aim of the program is to develop professionals with a strong grounding in the HR domain which is aligned with the overall business strategy. One of the distinguishing features of the MBA-HR is the multi-phased collaboration between academicians and the industry which extends from curriculum development, partnering for case writing to collaborations on capstone projects. The faculty is a mix of academicians with a strong background in research as well as HR professionals, industry experts, CHROs (Chief Human Resources Officers) and CEOs (Chief Executive Officers) Speaking on the program Dr. Hema Bajaj, Program Chair (MBA-HR), School of Business Management, said, ''What makes our MBA-HR highly relevant is the annual curriculum review we undertake. We did a comprehensive curriculum review (CCR ) of the program last year. The new course structure was developed in collaboration with multiple stakeholders and over multiple phases. The intense review process took place from June'19 to March'20, with innumerable meetings with CHROs, CEOs, industry experts, entrepreneurs, alumni, and academicians. The modifications in the curriculum will further augment our students' sociological, psychological, economic, and global outlook as they prepare to join the new workforce in a post-COVID economy.'' The curriculum includes 38 courses and 15 workshops spread over six trimesters. It focuses on building business acuity, harnessing technology for high impact organizations, developing research driven business solutions, and creating sociological, anthropological, psychological, economics and global outlook while keeping the changing nature of workforce and emergence of gig economy in mind. Apart from courses, such as Talent Management, Compensation Management and Emotional Intelligence the curriculum also includes courses and workshops on People Analytics, Competency Mapping and Design Thinking. To meet the demand for technology-proficient HR professionals, the course work lays an enhanced focus on data and analytics. Eligibility: To apply students must have a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 50% marks in the aggregate. Admission Procedure: The admission process is in two steps: Step 1: Register at NMAT by GMAC™ at www.nmat.org. (Registration is closed for GMAC) Step 2: Use the registration number to register at NMIMS at www.nmims.edu Accreditation: SBM has the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which is known as the longest-standing and most prestigious professional accreditation in business education. It has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018. About NMIMS' SBM: SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys. About NMAT by GMAC™ The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programs in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe, and Ethiopia. This year GMAC has introduced two types of testing modes for the exam. One is an online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centres that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.