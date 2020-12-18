Left Menu
Two teens detained for raping girl in UP

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenagers in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district, police said on Friday. The girl has been sent for medical examination and the matter is being probed, police said.

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:57 IST
Representative image

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenagers in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Lalganj area on the night of December 15 and the boys, aged 15 and 16, were detained on Thursday, SP Anurag Arya said.

An FIR was registered in this connection based on the complaint of the girl's family members, Arya said. The girl has been sent for medical examination and the matter is being probed, police said.

