Seven ways to bring your academic writing to the next level

Students often feel discouraged and disengaged with academic writing as it requires them to follow certain rules. It is far from free writing where you can simply let your consciousness flow and write whatever you see fit. Academic writing is about consistency, logic, format, and style.

The sooner students understand it, the better their grades will be. Yet, even those who spent years at college or university can still make mistakes in their academic papers.

To bring your writing to a whole new level and make sure they get excellent grades, students need some advice. In this article, we've collected the best tips on how to bring academic writing to a brand-new level. Read ahead!

Request Essay Writing Help

Obviously, if you let things be handled by professionals, you'll see your grades improve. However, it is really hard to find companies that are decent and diligent in their duties. Unfortunately, the industry has been heavily compromised by unjust players in the past.

That is why students are advised to check the EssayPro review page and others of this kind before making deals with any essay writing company. It is better to conduct your research and collect information on the company before trusting it with your personal data, money, and academic stance.

However, when you do find a reliable partner in academic writing, it is guaranteed that your writing will reach the next level. You'll have all formatting and referencing situations handled, as well as the consistency of your ideas improved, which will make your text flow smoothly.

Engage in Research

Academic writing requires you to research and college homework help the topic. You can do it in the most comfortable way. If you are used to Wikipedia, do not limit yourself. Check this source to get some knowledge and identify the gaps.

However, be selective in your resources. Wikipedia can be your source of inspiration, but it is definitely not your final answer. Your reference page cannot have a link to it. At the same time, you can use some scholarly references. It will ease your task of searching for credible and academically approved resources on Google Scholar, JSTOR or elsewhere.

Work on Your Writing Style

It is impossible to write your academic paper in the same way you compose your diary entries or letters to a friend. The language and style are entirely different. Academic writing requires you to follow a certain structure and use vocabulary that proves your scholarly status.

The academic writing style is something you can learn from reading. Pay attention to structures and words that academicians use in their journal articles and other works. Refrain from using the first and second person in your paper. It should all be written in the third person. Notice some patterns and explanations applied to discuss the topic and prove a certain opinion.

Write About Things You Can Understand

The biggest mistake students make is writing about something they have no idea about. Do not try to impress the instructor. Your teacher will immediately notice this weakness and you may end up in even bigger trouble. Therefore, focus on writing things you do understand.

You can emphasize simpler and more important things and craft a great paper on its basis. However, if you do believe that writing about more complex things will result in better grades, do try to enhance your understanding of those things first.

Never Leave It Until the Last Minute

Academic writing requires your focus and concentration. You cannot write well when you are in a hurry. Such haste literally blocks your cognitive processes, and you make mistakes that you'd never make under other circumstances.

You'll have to make sure that you have enough time to work on your paper at your own pace. This is where your time management skill will be especially useful. Start early to have plenty of time for preparation and research. Leave enough time for you to edit and proofread your paper afterward.

Find a Proofreader

A good academic paper is a proofread paper. Whether you are all alone or have friends and family to look through your paper, this is an essential step to making it academically sophisticated.

It all depends on the importance of the paper. If you are going to have it published, it is better to ask somebody (a friend or a family member) with a mild understanding of the topic to read it. If they understand it the way you intended, it is all good.

If your paper defines your final grade or influences your further academic career, you can ask professional proofreaders who work for Grammarly or similar websites to proofread your paper. It will cost you some money, but you'll definitely know that your essay, dissertation, or any other text is up to all standards.

Do Not Give Plagiarism a Chance

Plagiarism should be your worst enemy. Nothing makes educators more offended and concerned about your paper than plagiarized parts in it. The tricky thing is that you may not even know that similar ideas and facts exist in the scientific papers. Yet, Turnitin may highlight your sentences as plagiarized.

To avoid this, it is recommended to reference everything you 'borrow' right away. Also, run your paper through different plagiarism checkers once or twice to see if they spot any similarities. Originality and uniqueness are key to the success of your academic writing.

Final Words

Writing an academic paper is difficult if you do not know or do not want to follow the rules. If you accept them, you'll know what others expect from you.

Then, if you want to refine your paper, a few abovementioned tricks may help. They mostly rely on your decision to spend more time on preparation and post-writing checks. Such investments can not be left unnoticed by your examinator or instructor.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)