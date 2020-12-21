President Kovind praises KGMU for its leading role in battling Covid-19

Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Monday came in for the fulsome praise from President Ram Nath Kovind, who said public hospitals like it have played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. President Kovind praised the Lucknow's prestigious hospital during his address to its 16th convocation.

''Public hospitals such as King George's Medical University have played a leading role in the fight against Covid-19. Due to their efforts, millions of countrymen are able to face the challenges of Covid-19 despite conditions like dense population and limited income,'' the President said. The President specially thanked doctors, nurses and other health workers of public health institutions like KGMU who have been the frontline warriors battling the pandemic.

''All praises fall short for these Corona-warriors. Many Corona-warriors lost their lives in this war. Our country would always be indebted to these sacrifices,'' he said. The President said world-wide efforts are going on to harness the coordination of communication technology and individual talent of physicians in the 21st-century health service sector. ''Healthcare sector is getting revolutionized by the proper coordination of bio-sciences with big data, artificial intelligence, robotics, information technology, and connectivity.

"The KGMU, with 58 specialties, has immense potential for inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary research based on primary data,'' he said, adding that leading institutes like KGMU should also continue the high-level program on original research. The President said the alumni of KGMU have been making significant contributions for the last several decades, adorning the highest posts of top medical institutions in the country and abroad. The Georgian Alumni Association of about 12,500 members is active internationally, he said and asked the Association to establish a knowledge portal where all Georgians working in India and abroad could share their knowledge and experiences related to medical practice, research work, complex case treatment, or healthcare.

The President said that people from many countries come to India for treatment of critical illness because they get world-class treatment here at a low cost. Stating that the talent and spirit of service of our doctors and nurses are well known all over the world, he said the healthcare sector of the country should be such that 'Cure in India' becomes a phrase in the whole world. The chancellor of all Uttar Pradesh universities, Governor Anandiben Patel, and State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna also addressed the convocation.