Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns to replace Confederacy's Lee in U.S. Capitol

A statue of Black civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who played a key role in the desegregation of the public school system, will be installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, officials said on Monday, replacing one of a leader of the pro-slavery Confederacy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:04 IST
Statue of civil rights pioneer Barbara Johns to replace Confederacy's Lee in U.S. Capitol

A statue of Black civil rights activist Barbara Johns, who played a key role in the desegregation of the public school system, will be installed in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, officials said on Monday, replacing one of a leader of the pro-slavery Confederacy. Johns was 16 when she led classmates at her all-Black Virginia high school in protest of substandard conditions, leading to a lawsuit that was resolved in the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v Board of Education decision that declared segregation illegal.

The statue, provided by Virginia, will replace one of General Robert E. Lee, commander of the Confederate States Army and the Army of Northern Virginia during the U.S. Civil War. "The Congress will continue our work to rid the Capitol of homages to hate, as we fight to end the scourge of racism in our country," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. "There is no room for celebrating the bigotry of the Confederacy in the Capitol or any other place of honor in our country."

Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia said on Twitter: "I look forward to seeing a statue of Barbara Johns, whose bravery changed our nation, representing VA here soon."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

People News Roundup: News Corp's Rupert Murdoch has received COVID-19 vaccine

Odd News Roudnup: Spainards bet Christmas lottery brings luck; Chilean President handed $3,500 fine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Cuba, Nicaragua-related sanctions on people, companies

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on three Nicaraguan officials over their support for leftist President Daniel Ortegas government.President Donald Trumps administration has kept up a steady stream of sanctions announcements sin...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on fears over new coronavirus strain

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as a more-virulent strain of the coronavirus in Britain sparked fears of fresh disruptions and weighed on investors expectations of a vaccine-led economic rebound.The strain, which is said to be up ...

Sweden bans travellers from Britain, Denmark over new COVID strain

Sweden will stop allowing in foreign travellers from Britain and Denmark in a bid to curb the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus, the government said on Monday.To minimize the risk of it spreading here, the government has today...

Regulator clears way for use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Europe

Europes medicines regulator on Monday approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech , putting the EU on course to start inoculations within a week.European Union countries includin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020