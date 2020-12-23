Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000 core investment in Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students

The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency, an official statement said.Todays Cabinet decision on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:10 IST
Cabinet nod to Rs 59,000 core investment in Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved changes in the centrally sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to benefit more than four crore Scheduled Caste students in the next five years and approved a total investment of over Rs 59,000 crore for the purpose. Of the total investment of Rs 59,048 crore approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 60 per cent, which amounts to Rs 35,534, would be spent by the Centra and the rest by the state govenrment. ''This replaces the existing 'committed liability' system and brings greater involvement of the Central government in this crucial scheme. The focus of the scheme would be on enrolling the poorest students, timely payments, comprehensive accountability, continuous monitoring and total transparency,'' an official statement said.

''Today's Cabinet decision on post-matric scholarship will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities. Ensuring top quality and affordable education to our youth is an important focus area for our government,'' the prime minister said in a tweet. The Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Castes allows students to pursue any course from class 11, with the government providing for the cost of education.

''A campaign will be launched to enroll the students, from the poorest households passing the 10th standard, in the higher education courses of their choice. It is estimated that 1.36 crore such poorest students, who are currently not continuing their education beyond 10th standards, would be brought into the higher education system in the next 5 years,'' the statement said. ''The scheme will be run on an online platform with robust cyber security measures that would assure transparency, accountability, efficiency, and timely delivery of the assistance without any delay. The states will undertake fool-proof verification of the eligibility, caste status, Aadhaar identification and bank account details on the online portal,'' it added.

The Cabinet also approved further strengthening of monitoring mechanism through conduct of social audits, annual third-party evaluation, and half-yearly self-audited reports from each institution. ''The Central assistance which was around Rs 1,100 crore annually during 2017-18 to 2019-20 would be increased more than five times to be around Rs 6,000 core annually during 2020-21 to 2025-26,'' it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit trade deal may be imminent, senior EU source says

A senior European diplomat told Reuters on Wednesday that a Brexit trade deal could be imminent, raising hopes that Britain and the European Union could avoid a turbulent economic rupture in just eight days. There was no confirmation from B...

Mexico to start first COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday

Mexicos government said it will begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.Tomorrow were...

Indian-origin man charged with cyberstalking woman, threatening her with rape and murder

An Indian-origin man in the US has been arrested and charged with cyberstalking a woman, whom he harassed using several social media accounts and emails and solicited others to rape, murder and decapitate her in exchange for Bitcoin. Desmon...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow rise as weekly jobless claims dip; Nasdaq retreats

The SP 500 and the Dow rose on Wednesday as jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, while the Nasdaq retreated from a record high close on losses in heavyweight technology stocks.The markets also appeared to have shrugged off a threat f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020