Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG inaugurates over 300 digital learning centres for teachers, school students

Aiming to spread digital literacy in schools across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday e-inaugurated 128 computer aided learning centres and 200 information communication technology ICT labs in schools established under the Samagra Shiksha programme in the Union territory.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 00:02 IST
J-K LG inaugurates over 300 digital learning centres for teachers, school students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aiming to spread digital literacy in schools across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday e-inaugurated 128 computer aided learning centres and 200 information communication technology (ICT) labs in schools established under the Samagra Shiksha programme in the Union territory. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that digital learning is an instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student's learning experience. The initiative is aimed at making studies more interested and result-oriented, he added.

While addressing the teachers and students from various schools through virtual mode, Sinha urged the teachers to keep upgrading their teaching-learning skills, especially in digital literacy, enabling the younger generation to learn effectively. He further stressed on imparting computer training to the teachers, wherever required, to enhance their skills. Giving a detailed briefing about the project being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Simrandeep Singh, Administrative Secretary, IT department informed that ICT equipment installation and commissioning were completed in 123 labs in Jammu division and 205 labs in Kashmir division till date.

The remaining schools will be fully handed over by or before February 15 next year. After the completion of the project, a total of 1,733 upper primary schools out of 7,608 shall be covered under computer aided learning centres while 1,640 secondary and senior secondary schools out of 2,522 shall be covered under ICT, he added. The L-G directed the officers to take comprehensive measures and frame an institutional mechanism for effective implementation of the programme and achieve the set targets in a stipulated timeframe, besides ensuring that the computer labs in schools function properly for the benefit of students.

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Top holiday listening trends for 2020 on Amazon Music

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico to start COVID vaccinations as virus stretches hospitals

Mexico said it will begin inoculating health workers against COVID-19 on Thursday with the arrival of the first vaccines, as the government battles a sharp surge in infections that has pushed hospitals to their limits. President Andres Manu...

UK returnee tests COVID-19 positive in Odisha

A 34-year-old United Kingdom returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalised in the state capital, officials said on Wednesday. The man returned to the state on December 18 amid concerns over the detection of a mutated and more i...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shrug off Trump's stimulus threat; pound jumps on Brexit trade deal hopes

Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors waved away a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump not to sign a pandemic relief bill, while the British pound soared on rising expectations of a Brexit trade deal. In a video posted on Twitter, Trump s...

New York City enforces quarantine for U.K. travelers, rolls out vaccine to paramedics

New York City started requiring international visitors to quarantine on Wednesday to guard against a new variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom as the citys next group of essential workers, paramedics and other first responders, lined ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020