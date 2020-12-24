J-K LG inaugurates over 300 digital learning centres for teachers, school students

Aiming to spread digital literacy in schools across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday e-inaugurated 128 computer aided learning centres and 200 information communication technology (ICT) labs in schools established under the Samagra Shiksha programme in the Union territory. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that digital learning is an instructional practice that effectively uses technology to strengthen a student's learning experience. The initiative is aimed at making studies more interested and result-oriented, he added.

While addressing the teachers and students from various schools through virtual mode, Sinha urged the teachers to keep upgrading their teaching-learning skills, especially in digital literacy, enabling the younger generation to learn effectively. He further stressed on imparting computer training to the teachers, wherever required, to enhance their skills. Giving a detailed briefing about the project being implemented by Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Simrandeep Singh, Administrative Secretary, IT department informed that ICT equipment installation and commissioning were completed in 123 labs in Jammu division and 205 labs in Kashmir division till date.

The remaining schools will be fully handed over by or before February 15 next year. After the completion of the project, a total of 1,733 upper primary schools out of 7,608 shall be covered under computer aided learning centres while 1,640 secondary and senior secondary schools out of 2,522 shall be covered under ICT, he added. The L-G directed the officers to take comprehensive measures and frame an institutional mechanism for effective implementation of the programme and achieve the set targets in a stipulated timeframe, besides ensuring that the computer labs in schools function properly for the benefit of students.