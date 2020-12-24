JIBS Teacher Training Programme (TTP) shortlisted for The Wharton-QS Quacquarelli Symonds Education Award

Sonipat 24 December, 2020: Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) was shortlisted for The Wharton-QS Quacquarelli Symonds Reimagine Education- Sustainability Education Award. More than 250 expert judges from around the world evaluated all the applications and shortlisted JIBS among 160 of the best entries. Out of nearly 1500 applications submitted across the thirteen award categories, JIBS was shortlisted amongst the top 12 percent of the innovations worldwide. More than 250 expert judges from around the world evaluated all the applications and shortlisted 160 of the best entries of high-quality content; with three rounds of rigorous judging. The Teachers Training Program (TTP) of JIBS, which is a 'capacity building and skills improvement outreach initiative' was selected for the award. The TTPs’ most distinctive feature has been the endeavour to nurture the connection between classroom and community actively. Over 4800 schools have participated in JIBS Teacher Training Programs between 2014 to 2020. ''TTP has been our flagship programme which was developed with an aim to build competencies among teachers and to update their pedagogical capacities. It has garnered positive response since its inception all across the world. It is a proud moment for JIBS that the programme is getting recognition it truly deserved,'' Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences said. The Wharton-QS Quacquarelli Symonds Reimagine Education Awards & Conference is a global competition and virtual conference which encourages educators across the globe to spot problems that prevent optimal learning and/or pedagogical outcomes, and find innovative, creative solutions to these problems. The Wharton-QS Quacquarelli Symonds Reimagine Education Awards was open to educational innovators, edtech startups, academic faculty from top institutions, Chief Innovation Officers, university leadership, teachers, and other stakeholders from all around the world. Reimagine Education is keen to emphasize that reimagining education involves an innovative approach for encouraging and teaching the principles and best practices of sustainable development. This might involve economic, environmental and/or social sustainability.

TTPs have been conducted in 23 Indian States, simultaneously reaching out to the length and breadth of the country. JIBS delivered training programs in the Indian Metropolitan Cities, with a blend of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities demonstrating a widespread reach. Internationally, JIBS has also conducted TTPs in the neighbouring and the lower and middle-income countries, including Mauritius East Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, The United Arab Emirates etc. As the physical learning initiatives stopped during the global pandemic JIBS started specialized needs-based, customized, and adaptive web-based teacher training programs which significantly increased its reach to 40,000 participants across the globe. Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences is a value-based research institute of O.P. Jindal Global University The research-informed programs of the institute have helped educators across the globe to sharpen their teaching skills and augment subject matter expertise with experiential learning, resulting in improved student learning environment. The specialized programs cater to improved quality education and align with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)-4, 2018 universal goal. PWR PWR