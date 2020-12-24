Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

Two police personnel in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students in the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday under the influence of liquor, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and students and the university security personnel caught the Reserve Sub-Inspector and the Head Constable and handed them over to the police, who registered a case.

UoH's Security Officer filed a complaint stating that the two policemen in civil dress entered the varsity campus on a patrol bike and allegedly misbehaved and harassed a few girl students under the influence of liquor. Breathalyser tests conducted on them showed positive for liquor consumption, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.

A case of trespass and misbehaviour underrelevant sections of IPC has been registered against the two and further probe was on, the official added..