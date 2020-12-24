Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

The incident occurred in the evening and students and the university security personnel caught the Reserve Sub-Inspector and the Head Constable and handed them over to the police, who registered a case.UoHs Security Officer filed a complaint stating that the two policemen in civil dress entered the varsity campus on a patrol bike and allegedly misbehaved and harassed a few girl students under the influence of liquor.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:42 IST
Two cops booked for "misbehaving" with girl students in Hyderabad varsity campus

Two police personnel in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students in the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here on Thursday under the influence of liquor, police said. The incident occurred in the evening and students and the university security personnel caught the Reserve Sub-Inspector and the Head Constable and handed them over to the police, who registered a case.

UoH's Security Officer filed a complaint stating that the two policemen in civil dress entered the varsity campus on a patrol bike and allegedly misbehaved and harassed a few girl students under the influence of liquor. Breathalyser tests conducted on them showed positive for liquor consumption, a police official said quoting preliminary investigation.

A case of trespass and misbehaviour underrelevant sections of IPC has been registered against the two and further probe was on, the official added..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EC plans to protect its state poll officials from possible harassment for holding objective polls

Seeking to insulate its election officers especially the state chief electoral officers from possible harassment for holding objective polls, the Election Commission plans to write to the government saying no action should be taken against ...

Mining firm TCC moves Virgin Islands court for enforcement of $5.9 penalty against Pakistan

Mining firm Tethyan Cooper Company has approached the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands for the enforcement of the USD 5.97 billion penalty imposed by an international tribunal against Pakistan in the Reko Diq case, a medi...

Dry run for COVID vaccine on Dec 28,29 in two Punjab districts

The Centre has chosen Punjab to conduct a dry run of COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and 29, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said here on Thursday. The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected for the...

1,206 passengers arrive in Mumbai from Europe, Middle-East

As many as 1,206 passengers landed at the Mumbai international airport from Europe and the Middle- East on Thursday and 788 of them were quarantined in the city, a civic official said. A total of 14 flights from these two regions landed dur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020